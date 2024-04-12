Former PM: ‘Public Row Between Davis & GBPA Is Immature Governance’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has decried the public row which continues to unfold between Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA); he summed up the discourse as “immature governance.”

Davis has called on the GBPA to pay government $357 million for the reported failure to boost economic activity in Freeport and reimbursements allegedly owed to government.

The escalating battle between the Davis administration and the GBPA has made media headlines in recent days, with Davis recently dismissing concerns that their “tit-for-tat” could ruin investor confidence.

Despite Davis’ assertion, Dr. Minnis maintained that Davis is scaring away potential investors.

While Dr. Minnis’ criticisms were geared mostly towards the country’s chief, he also argued that both parties should cease from fighting in the public sphere, and should take a more “mature” approach and discuss matters to bolster economic development in the country’s second city.