Former PM hesitant to state position on Shane Gibson in bye-election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Former Prime Minister Perry Christie was hesitant on Thursday morning to state his position on whether or not he would support his former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) cabinet minister Shane Gibson if the PLP gives him consent to run in the upcoming bye-election.

“Why would you want to ask me that question,” he asked reporters as he was pressed to state his thoughts on Gibson throwing his hat into the ring for the West End & Bimini seat.

“Don’t place me in a position where I have to make that decision at this time.”