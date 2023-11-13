Former PM clarifies his position regarding FNM particpating in upcoming bye-election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham sought to set the record straight concerning reports in a local daily which suggested that he advised Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard not to participate in the upcoming bye-election for the West End & Bimini seat.

Ingraham says he provided Pintard with a brief rundown of the FNM’s history with bye-elections and the final decision rested in Pintard’s hands. He shot down media reports that suggested that he told Pintard to pull out of the bye-election slated for November 22nd, 2023. He also noted that he supports the FNM’s candidate, Bishop Ricardo Grant.