Former PLP Cabinet Minister sues the gov’t over bribery charges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Cabinet minister Kenred Dorsett has taken legal action against the government for unlawful arrest, unlawful imprisonment and malicious prosecution after the Director of Public Prosecution dropped his extortion case.

A nolle prosequi was issued after the prosecution’s key witness, businessman Jonathon Ash, indicated his intention to not testify.

Ash is also named as a defendant in the suit, along with the attorney general.

The writ, filed on April 12, makes claims with respect to Dorsett’s arrest and imprisonment between July 13 and July 15, 2017, on “multiple e spurious charges of extortion, bribery, and misconduct in public office”.

“The plaintiff has suffered economic loss and damage, including injury to his reputation generally and in his profession as an attorney, and as an entrepreneur,” it read.

Dorsett is seeking damages inclusive of aggravated and exemplary damages; compensation including vindicatory damages; interest and costs.

It was revealed that the star witness in Dorsett’s bribery case wanted to be paid for his testimony.

Dorsett was charged in 2017 with extorting $120,000 from Ash.

His matter was the last of the three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians who were arrested and charged in relation to allegations of abuse of their positions in office for financial gain.

Former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith and former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson were both acquitted.

Gibson was reportedly awarded $2.5 million settlement deal with the government after he alleged he was falsely imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis confirmed on Tuesday that the former minister has been paid his full settlement, which was issued in installments.