Former MP Don Saunders gunned down in Gambier Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Member of Parliament Don Saunders was gunned down in Gambier Village Wednesday night, sending shockwaves across the country and the political divide.

Saunders, 49, was a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and former Tall Pines MP. He was reportedly gunned down near a bar, becoming the 35th murder victim for the year.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander stated at the scene that armed robbery was the motive, though no specific target was identified. He emphasized the concerning rise in homicides and armed robberies.

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard stated at the scene: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Saunders, he noted, was a very popular Bahamian who contributed pro bono assistance to many and urged sensitivity to the family’s grief. Pintard also asked for public cooperation to bring justice, urging respect for the family’s privacy and praying for justice for all affected by crime.

At the time of his death, Saunders served as one of the FNM’s Deputy Chairmen. He was married to Tiffany (nee Bullard-Rigby) with whom he had two children. Saunders’ son was due to take part in the Carifta swim team this weekend. His foster father, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, was at the scene, along with several senior FNMs.

Saunders served in various capacities in the Free National Movement Party (FNM) beginning in 2002. He worked in a number of leading law firms in The Bahamas. After completing his pupilage at Higgs and Johnson, he was engaged as an Associate at Halsbury Chambers (2003-2008) and subsequently at Graham Thompson (2008-2012).

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also posted a tribute, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic reports that Don Saunders, former Member of Parliament and deputy chairman of the FNM, has been killed. My wife Ann and I extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his wife Tiffany, children, family, friends, and colleagues during this time. I ask that as the investigation is carried out, we respect the family and allow them space to grieve.”