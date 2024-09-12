Former JCNP Chair slams Way Forward Valley Boys for not following protocol

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Chairman of the JCNP, Silbert Ferguson, is taking issue with the government’s decision to provide seed funding to The Way Forward Valley Boys Junkanoo Group after they failed to reach an amicable resolution with The World Famous Valley Boys.

Both factions of the group have been locked in an ongoing dispute over who should carry the iconic name.

Ferguson, who served as chairman of the JCNP for nine years, told Eyewitness News that, in his opinion, Culture Minister Mario Bowleg erred in giving seed funding to both groups.

He said this is setting a bad precedent within the Junkanoo community.