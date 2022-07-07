Former House Speaker, minister and MP Vernon Symonette dies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is leading tributes to former Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, and Speaker of The House of Assembly Vernon Symonette who died this morning.

Davis said Symonette served his country well, “advanced their ideals and was a fair referee as House Speaker”.

Symonette was first elected to the House of Assembly as the Inagua MP in 1982, and in 1992, served as MP of Inagua and Mayaguana and Speaker of The House of Assembly.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux extended condolences to his family in a statement today.

“Symonette ended his parliamentary career during the term of 1997-2002 where he was elected the constituency of MICAL, it was at this time he served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Works,” Deveaux said.

“He served the people of MICAL four consecutive terms, he served with distinction; he is to be commended for the sacrifice he has made in the area of nation building.

Deveaux added: “On behalf of myself and The Parliament of The Bahamas, I want to extend condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace and rise in glory.”