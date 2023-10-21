Former Health Minister Dr Perry Gomez has died at the age of 76

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Former Health Minister Dr. Michael Perry Gomez died today at the age of 76.

Gomez served for one term as the Member of Parliament for North Andros & The Berry Islands in the House of Assembly after being elected in 2012.

Gomez is known globally for his work on HIV/AIDS research, being the founder and director of the National HIV Programme of the Bahamas. Under his direction, the Programme had a major impact on decreasing the spread of the disease. HIV transmission rates in the Bahamas declined by more than 30 percent and HIV transmission from mother-to-child also decreased dramatically.

Prime Minister Philip Davis in a statement described Dr Gomez as “a giant in public health and a true son of Bahamian soil.”

“Dr. Michael Perry Gomez. Dr. Gomez’s life epitomized the very spirit of selflessness, commitment, and passion for the health and well-being of our people. For over three decades, Dr. Gomez spearheaded efforts that not only transformed the landscape of public health in The Bahamas but also reverberated across the Caribbean and the world. From his groundbreaking work in reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV using AZT treatments to pioneering partnerships that made crucial medications more accessible to our people, he left an indelible mark. It’s hard to imagine where we would be in our fight against infectious diseases, especially HIV/AIDS, without Dr. Gomez’s visionary leadership,” Prime Minister Davis said.

Prime Minister Davis noted that beyond his accolades,Dr. Gomez was a compassionate human being who treated every patient, every colleague, and every student with the same level of respect and care.

“His legacy extends beyond his pioneering work in medicine. As Minister of Health, Dr. Gomez displayed a profound commitment to ensuring that all Bahamians had access to quality healthcare. His belief that healthcare is a human right, not a privilege, resonated deeply with me and has continued to shape our government’s policies,” Prime Minister Davis stated.