Former Grand Bahama Minister urges GBPC, “get your house in order”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville is urging the Grand Bahama Power Company to “get its house in order” as it relates to its decision to increase the fuel surcharge rate at a time when Grand Bahama residents are grappling with inconsistent power supply.

Darville, who previously served as Minister for Grand Bahama in a former Progressive Liberal Party government, noted “an increase at this time is not the right way for the Bahamian people” amid concerns about the island’s stagnant economy.

The Grand Bahama Power company recently increased its fuel surcharge rate that will result in a slight uptick in power bills for the month of September – residents’ power bills will be higher than they were in July and August.