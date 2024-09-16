Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Former Grand Bahama Minister urges GBPC, “get your house in order”

0
SHARES
13
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville is urging the Grand Bahama Power Company to “get its house in order” as it relates to its decision to increase the fuel surcharge rate at a time when Grand Bahama residents are grappling with inconsistent power supply.

Darville, who previously served as Minister for Grand Bahama in a former Progressive Liberal Party government, noted “an increase at this time is not the right way for the Bahamian people” amid concerns about the island’s stagnant economy.

The Grand Bahama Power company recently increased its fuel surcharge rate that will result in a slight uptick in power bills for the month of September – residents’ power bills will be higher than they were in July and August.

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture