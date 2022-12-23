Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250M bond

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A day after his high-profile extradition to the United States former CEO and founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million.

Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States Wednesday night where he faces eight federal charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, related to the collapse of his crypto exchange, which sank into bankruptcy last month.

Bankman-Fried was arrested at his Albany apartment back on December 12 after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him.

During his arraignment in a New York court before Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, Bankman-Fried was not required to enter a plea.

As part of his bail agreement, Bankman-Fried will be monitored with an ankle bracelet, must surrender his passport, and agree to mental health and substance abuse treatment. Violation of his bail conditions would result in a warrant for his arrest, with his parents responsible for the $250 million bond which is secured against their property.

Bankman-Fried, 30, spent a week on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) and waived his right to formal extradition proceedings on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Office of the Attorney General said: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested SBF, a United States citizen, on 12 December 2022 following notification in the form of a diplomatic note from the United States that it had filed criminal charges against him.”

The statement continued: “The United States requested that a provisional arrest warrant be issued for SBF in anticipation of his extradition pursuant to an extradition Treaty between the two nations. After the arrest, SBF subsequently waived his right to challenge his extradition to the United States.

“The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest and subsequent written consent by SBF to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the Treaty and our nation’s Extradition Act.”