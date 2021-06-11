Former Finance Minister slams housing plan as “inherently discriminatory”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A former Cabinet minister yesterday described the Access to Affordable Homes (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as “inherently discriminatory,” arguing that it goes against the principle of fairness and equal treatment under the law.

“I get the laudable intent but in my mind, this Bill goes against the principle of fairness and equal treatment under the law and invites a court challenge,” said East End Grand Bahama MP K Peter Turnquest while delivering his contribution to the 2021/2022 budget.

Turnquest described the Bill as “extremely worrisome,” stating that it is “inherently discriminatory on many fronts, though well-intentioned.”

“Every citizen of the Bahamas is an equal taxpayer and has an inalienable right to enjoy equal benefits provided by the state,” he continued.

“This Bill however seeks to carve out benefit for a specific group to the ultimate exclusion of other groups equally as disenfranchised when it comes to the affordability of land and construction.

Leaving the fact that the Bill is Nassau centric in its design, and Killarney specific interestingly enough, the Bill proposes to use taxpayer money to grant a concession to one group over another.”

He said: “I’m not sure how we make up the revenue foregone, but what if a young professional is unlucky in receiving one of these lots? Why should they be penalized in the compounding of insult to injury of having to pay full price for their lots as well as full customs duty and property taxes while across the fence their neighbor is fully exempted? Why should I or you be held to a different standard in equal circumstances?”

The government has identified several tracts of land in western New Providence for purchase for young Bahamians between the ages of 18 and 45.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously indicated that 40 percent of the lots will be multi-family lots at $50,000, and 60 percent will be single-family lots at $40,000.

The government will bear the cost to put in place all of the necessary infrastructures for the 95×100 lots, which will be valued at $150,000.The program will also offer several concessions, including the waiver of customs duties on all the building materials and appliances, real property tax exemption for two years after construction, and one year without stamp tax.

Additionally, the government will make available 10 approved Ministry of Works architectural designs for homeowners to choose from for a cost of $1,000, eliminating significant architectural fees.