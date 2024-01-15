Former DRA managing director Kay Forbes-Smith questioned by police in DRA probe

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), Katherine Forbes-Smith, has been brought in for questioning by the police over the weekend, a senior police official confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Forbes-Smith was not arrested but underwent questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.

The probe was initiated following a forensic audit of the DRA in February 2022, triggered by allegations that the DRA was mismanaged under the Minnis Administration. Officials have raised concerns about missing DRA assets and questioned contracts awarded for the cleanup of Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian.

In early 2022, Forbes-Smith initiated legal action against the government, seeking contractual damages exceeding $408,000 for an alleged breach of her contract after her termination from the position the previous year.