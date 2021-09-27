Former Customers Comptroller John Rolle passes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Bahamas Customs Department Comptroller John Rolle died this morning, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis has confirmed.

In a statement expressing his condolences to Rolle’s family, Davis said: “Mr Rolle was a career public servant who served The Bahamas government and our country with distinction.

“He rose through the ranks at the Bahamas Customs Department, achieving the rank of comptroller.

“He is credited with leading many of the reforms, upgrades and the modernization of the country’s principal revenue collection and administrative infrastructure.

“Mr Rolle is also distinguished with being that department’s longest-serving comptroller.

“He will forever be seen as one of the shining examples and success stories of the country’s Bahamianization policy.

“My government thanks Mr Rolle for his long-serving and dedicated public service as he transitions into eternity.

“While he will be sorely missed, the indelible imprint and impact of his excellent work will be felt and seen for many years to come.”