Former Cabinet Minister Airlifted To USA For Medical Tests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Minister of Health Renward Wells has been airlifted to Florida to undergo additional testing as requested by his doctor’s here in the Bahamas.

The former cabinet minister was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Wednesday March 27, 2024 after not feeling well, according to his publicist.

His publicist, via a press statement issued late Sunday night, said “Mr Wells is expected back in New Providence at the conclusion of these tests. He remains alert, in high spirits and grateful for the outpouring of prayers, support and well wishes from the Bahamian people. He is accompanied by his wife Sarah Wells.”

It was initially speculated by a local online media outlet that Wells suffered a heart attack on March 27, 2024; however, his public relations team, the Free National Movement (FNM) and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert A. Minnis debunked those claims.