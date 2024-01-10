Former beauty pageant contestant dies suddenly in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Miss Bahamas Organization®, via a press statement issued Wednesday evening, expressed condolences to the family of Anva Roberts, a native of Bimini and former contestant of the Miss Bahamas World Beauty Pageant, who passed suddenly Wednesday morning.

MBO confirmed that Roberts passed away at her home in Bimini.

“A health and wellness advocate, she had just returned home from her morning run when the unthinkable occurred,” MBO said.

“An exceptional beauty both inside and out, Anva was one of the “Fabulous Fifteen” contestants who competed for the prestigious title of Miss Bahamas World back in 2007.”

The statement continued, “Entered as Miss Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas, her stunning looks, humble persona, and “Island Gal” innocence propelled her to a Top 10 placement.”

MBO President Michelle Malcolm expressed shock at the news of her untimely passing.

“Her passing comes as a tremendous shock to this organization and to the MBO class of 2007. Anva was the epitome of what MBO stands for. As a contestant, she represented what it means to be beautiful inside and out. She continued to live by the organization’s motto of “beauty with a purpose” years after competing, working throughout the Bimini community, promoting healthy living and a commitment to building her island. Our condolences to her family and the close-knit community of Bimini who are mourning her loss.”