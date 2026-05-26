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Former ambassador Taran Mackey barred from financial services industry for 20 years over misappropriated client funds

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The former Bahamian ambassador to Bahrain, Taran Mackey, has been prohibited from holding any role requiring regulatory approval in the nation’s financial services industry for 20 years after acknowledging the misappropriation of significant client funds while employed at IPG Family Office.

The ruling, issued by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas on May 21, 2026, determined that Mackey is not “fit and proper” to serve in any position requiring the Commission’s consent, citing the seriousness of the allegations and his admitted misuse of a position of trust.

According to the Commission, Mackey entered into a settlement and repayment agreement with IPG Family Office on November 22, 2025, in which he agreed to repay “significant client funds” he acknowledged having misappropriated.

The regulator said Mackey, through his attorney, submitted representations in March 2026 and later appeared before the Commission alongside legal counsel. Mackey according to the SCB did not deny the allegations, but rather objected to the amount of client funds alleged to have been misappropriated.

The decision  by the SCB sheds light on Mackey’s abrupt resignation from several high-profile positions between late December 2025 and early January 2026, including his diplomatic appointment as The Bahamas’ ambassador to Bahrain and his government-appointed directorship at Bank of The Bahamas.

At the time, Mackey offered little explanation for stepping down, saying only: “I have made this decision to focus on resolving a private matter.”

Under Sections 148(d) and (u) of the Securities Industry Act 2024, the Commission imposed a 20-year prohibition preventing Mackey from engaging in “any financial activity whatsoever” requiring the regulator’s knowledge, approval, consent or oversight, whether personally or on behalf of a regulated entity.

The prohibition took immediate effect.

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