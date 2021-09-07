FORGET PARTY POLITICS: Certain governance reforms should not be seen as partisan agenda, says ORG exec

Aubry: If it’s good for the nation, it needs to be implemented regardless of party

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Long-term sustainable reform in The Bahamas should not be viewed as a partisan agenda, a governance reformer said yesterday, while stressing the need to separate election promises from actionable policies.

Matt Aubry, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) executive director, in an interview with Eyewitness News noted: “In seeing the manifestos, blueprints and vision, it was great to see some of the things we have been talking about for a long time.

“The challenge is they are not the same list across the board.”

Aubry noted that issues such as freedom of information, the national development plan, education reform and anti-corruption should not be seen as a partisan agenda.

“These are just some of the issues that are critical for everyone and need to be seen as priorities outside of a promise,” said Aubry.

He added: “If [it] works for the growth and development of the country, then it needs to happen for the growth and development of the country.

“We need to differentiate between promises, personality and a plan that focuses on policy.

“There is often emotional and philosophical attachment to a party, and that’s important. There is also a lot of focus on who a person is, how charismatic they are and whether you can trust them. These are important things to consider.

“We also have to understand what the policy implications are and how likely it is that certain promises are going to be delivered.”

Aubry noted that while some progress has been made, there is more to be done on issues of accountability, transparency and efficiency in governance in the country.