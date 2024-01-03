Foreign air and sea arrivals hit over 8.6 million in 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Foreign air and sea arrivals to The Bahamas reached over 8.6 million visitors at the end of November 2023, a 41.8 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper lauded the achievement, highlighting the continued upward trajectory of the country’s visitor numbers.

As of the end of November 2023, the cumulative count of foreign air and sea arrivals reached 8,645,374, a 41.8 percent surge compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

“Notably, air arrivals through November in 2023, totaling 1,555,636, have eclipsed both 2022 and 2019 levels, boasting an impressive 18.6 percent upsurge over the same period in 2022,” expressed Cooper.

Furthermore, sea arrivals for the year-to-date through November 2023 amounted to 6,938,193, unveiling a remarkable 49.1 percent escalation from 2022 and an impressive 42.4 percent rise compared to 2019.

“This surge in sea arrivals underscores the consistent appeal and magnetism of our breathtaking islands among travelers worldwide,” Cooper said.

It is noteworthy that all islands, including Nassau/Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, and The Family Islands, have experienced record-breaking overall foreign air and sea arrivals during the first eleven months in 2023, with Bimini leading family island overall growth with 110 percent compared to 2022, and 925 percent compared to 2019.

Comparative foreign air arrivals only figures show Grand Bahama Island leading overall year-over-year growth by exceeding 2022 numbers by 38 percent, followed by Abaco, Nassau/Paradise Island, Bimini, Andros, Cat Island, Exuma, Eleuthera, and Long Island, respectively.

Post-Dorian recovery shows Grand Bahama’s overall visitor arrivals exceeding 2019 numbers by 3 percent and 2022 by 53 percent, while Abaco’s overall recovery reflects 6 percent above 2019 and 27 percent beyond 2022 numbers.