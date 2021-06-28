Foreign affairs ministry monitoring building collapse tragedy in Miami-Dade county

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people [of] the United States of America…at this difficult time”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the tragedy in Surfside, Florida, where at least 10 people are dead and more than 150 are unaccounted for after a multi-story condo building partially collapsed early Thursday morning.

The ministry said it has made contact with Bahamas Consul General in Miami Linda Mackey, who has confirmed that to date, the consulate general has not been made aware of any Bahamian national involved in the devastation.

Mackey informed the ministry, however, that she and colleague members of the Caribbean Consular Corps in Miami, Florida, volunteered with Global Empowerment Mission @globalempowermentmission to serve those affected.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people [of] the United States of America and in particular this quiet beach town in Florida at this difficult time.”

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and report to the Bahamian public if there are new developments.