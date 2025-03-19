Foreign Affairs minister says Bahamas hands clean from ‘forced labour’ of Cuban workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell revealing a letter has been sent off to United States officials confirming government’s hands are clean regarding concerns of “forced labour” at the hands of Cuban Nationals.

Mitchell comments come as US authorities threaten to revoke visas of government officials in various country’s if found guilty of exploiting Cuban workers through their labour export program.

Officials told reporters in addition to the letter being sent off they have invited US officials to country in hopes to continue dialogue and remain transparent.