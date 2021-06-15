Foreign affairs minister meets with High Commissioner Designate Sebas Bastian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised today that Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield met with High Commissioner (Designate) to the Republic of South Africa Sebastian Bastian at the ministry’s headquarters at the Goodman’s Bay Corporate Center on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Bastian is presently awaiting his date for his presentation of credentials to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The minister welcomed Bastian to The Bahamas’ Diplomatic Corps and wished him well on his new appointment, which he expects will deepen the nation’s engagement with South Africa. South Africa has the second largest economy in Africa and is a major political and economic player on the African continent.

Bastian thanked the government of The Bahamas for its decision to appoint him to this important ambassadorial assignment and the confidence demonstrated in his ability to promote the interest of The Bahamas in this growing region of the world. He gave assurances to Henfield that he would do his best in upholding the good name of The Bahamas.