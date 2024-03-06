Foreign Affairs minister explains government’s stance on repatriations to Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell made it emphatically clear, during his presentation in the Lower Chamber Wednesday morning, that the government has not ceased its repatriation program to Haiti; however, due to the closure of airports in Haiti, he noted that repatriation efforts are impossible at this time.

Gang-related violence has blanketed Haiti for months now and a jailbreak over the weekend has intensified concerns throughout the region that illegal migration could potentially skyrocket.

Mitchell said as Haiti attempts to strategize a new way forward; the Bahamian government will do its best to work with whatever political framework Haiti devises and assured Bahamians that repatriation flights will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

