Forecasters monitoring disturbance with 70% chance of storm development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forecasters yesterday were monitoring four weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, including an area of low pressure that has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with mid-August to mid-October identified as a peak period.

On Friday, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis maintained that all Bahamian islands were “very vulnerable” to climate change issues and to weather threats, especially hurricanes.

He was addressing the Abaco Weather Symposium at the Friendship Tabernacle Church, in Dundas Town.

In its public forecast for Sunday, The Bahamas Department of Meteorology noted the broad and elongated area of low pressure over the central Atlantic has a high chance of tropical cyclone development through the next five days.

“Environmental conditions are forecasted to be generally favorable and a tropical depression could form later this week as it moves towards the Leeward Islands,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, a small low-pressure area located 600 miles east of Bermuda has a low or 10 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation through the next five days.

Forecasters are also monitoring a trough of low pressure that could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle of this week and has a low, or 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation during the next five days.

“Slow development is possible with this system as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula by mid-week,” the forecast read.

The fourth disturbance is a tropical wave forecasted to move off of the west coast of Africa by early next week. It has a low, or 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation through the next five days.