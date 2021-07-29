“FOR THE 10TH TIME”: PAHO encourages vaccine push, urging govt to continue combatting misinformation

“It is not true that the increase in cases is due to vaccinated people”

PAHO looking to ensure countries have enough vaccines for 20% of their populations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Assistant Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa called for countries to prioritize vaccine campaigns, noting that data shows secondary infection in close contact among vaccinated individuals is lowered by 50 percent.

His comments come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said “new science” indicates vaccinated people can spread the COVID-19 delta variant in some cases, and recommended fully vaccinated individuals go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in certain areas.

Asked about some governments considering mandatory vaccinations during PAHO’s weekly press conference yesterday, Barbosa said: “Different countries…have different laws about the voluntary or mandatory vaccines that they need to adapt and use in this situation, but it is very important to highlight that we are not facing a regular vaccination campaign.

“We are in the midst of the worst public health emergency in a century.

“We are in a situation that many groups have disseminated false accusations about the vaccine, conspiracy theories about the vaccine, so it is really important to provide the correct information.”

Barbosa stressed that a surge of cases being experienced in the US is largely due to unvaccinated individuals.

He noted vaccinated individuals are 50 percent less likely to experience secondary infections among their families in close contact.

“The vaccinated has this double effect; protect you and it can prevent severe disease, hospitalization and even death, and also reduces the chance you will transmit the disease to your relatives, to your family, to your community,” Barbosa said.

“It is not true that the increase in cases is due to vaccinated people.

“This does not make any sense because again, CDC yesterday said — I don’t know, for the 10th time — that all the data are confirming that the vaccination is protecting people [from] getting severe disease, from being hospitalized and also protecting all the people to get the disease from people who are vaccinated.

“So, you should be vaccinated for this very good reasons.”

New infections continues to surge in The Bahamas and the region.

The Bahamas has recorded more than 1,700 cases this month.

Hospitalizations have ballooned to 100, threatening the capacity of hospitals.

COVID-19 vaccination remains voluntary in The Bahamas, though vaccination numbers remain relatively low with only 43,943 people fully vaccinated in a population of over 400,000.

Another 60,578 people have received one dose of the vaccine.

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne said yesterday the organization is seeking to ensure that each country in the region has access to vaccine doses sufficient for 20 percent of their populations, though she acknowledged “we have not arrived at this target”.

But she said 20 percent is not enough and PAHO plans to go beyond that to improve vaccine access to countries.