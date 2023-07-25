PLAYING IT SAFE: Food store chain urges staff to wear face masks over COVID-19 uptick concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s president, Rupert Roberts said yesterday that concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases have prompted him to urge the supermarket chain’s staff to wear facemasks.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, he expressed his concern about the need to take extra precautions due to fears of a new outbreaks of the virus.

“We felt that we should get that back out among the staff warning them to take extra precaution and be more careful because we are hearing that there are new outbreaks of COVID,” Roberts said.

“We want to keep our staff as safe and healthy. We are one big family. We are concerned about the health of our staff, the public and keeping medical costs down because we cover our employees’ medical expenses.”

Mr Roberts noted that the footsore chain has over 1,000 employees across its 13 stores, head office and warehouse.

“We also have a notice to our employees about the extremely high temperatures. I think we all have let our guards down and think COVID has gone away. I think it’s still prevalent. Some people have it and it’s almost like a bad flu and others get it and it nearly kills them,” Roberts further noted.

“We are urging everyone to stay safe. I don’t have a problem if this causes the entire country to be more alert. We didn’t want to make it mandatory for the staff to wear masks. We want them to have a choice but we hope they choose caution and safety.”