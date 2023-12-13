FOLLOWING: Three shot, two dead in Yellow Elder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are on the scene in Yellow Elder, where three men have been shot; two have succumbed to their injuries.

One of the murder victims succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crime.

A second man, who was injured during the fatal incident, was driven to the Grove Police Station in a private vehicle. Authorities say he was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the police station.

The third man was taken to hospital, according to police. His condition is not known at this time.

Member of Parliament for Mount Moriah McKell Bonaby was brought to tears as he mourned the loss of two constituents who were gunned down in Yellow Elder late Wednesday afternoon.

Bonaby, while recalling times shared with both of the murder victims, identified them as Shareve King and “Rick.”