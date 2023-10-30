FOCUSED: Lynes says PLP needs chairman focused soley on party and its needs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney Robyn Lynes who is vying for the chairmanship of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) said yesterday that too many of the party’s members are not satisfied with the party’s direction and sound, as she suggested that now is the time for an internal reset.

While addressing her bid for the chairmanship of the party, Lynes, 40, said that while she believes that the party’s leadership is strong, she is of the view that the party needs a chairman whose sole focus is on the party and its needs.

Lynes is a former Senator who was the PLP’s national vice chair from 2009 to 2019.

“I know where we are and where we need to be,” said Lynes, as she underscored the need for an internal reset of the party. Now is the time to reset to our core values and reinvigorate our traditional base.

“They need to hear the PLP they know. too many of our members are not satisfied with the direction and sound. That is not a critique meant to divide and destroy,” said Lynes.

“Today, we have a void to fill in the party and I believe that void can be filled by me. This is not about division. We are the architects of the modern democracy in The Bahamas. We fought and fought hard. Every injustice has been our cause.”

Lynes said that incumbent chairman Fred Mitchell who also serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs has done an “exceptional job” in the post thus far.

“I’m asking all those who support me and our party. Let’s move in the spirit of our democratic process. The country is watching us, the party is watching us, and a new generation of leaders are watching us. Let us show them the leaders that we are,” said Lynes.

“Our leadership team is strong. I support all of our leaders. For this particular position though I believe we have to shift it to someone who can focus on the party and the needs of the party as the sole focus and not a divided one.”

Lynes said: “I think people have to look at more than just the fact that I’m a woman. I’m not just saying that as a selling point because this is not a sexist competition. What I’m saying is I have qualified myself. I’ve done all the work and I don’t walk away from my womanish ways because I bring that into this race as well.”