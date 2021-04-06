FOCUS ON THE PEOPLE: Don’t overlook human infrastructure investment, economist urges

Pinder: The level of return The Bahamas is getting from investment in education is not what it should be

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The future growth of the Bahamian economy hinges on what level of return this nation receives from its investment in human capital and not simply physical infrastructure, according to a local economist.

Rupert Pinder, who lectures at the University of The Bahamas (UB), said in an interview with Eyewitness News that greater emphasis must be placed on developing human capital.

“I think that a lot of focus is placed on infrastructure spending without a lot of thought and attention given to human infrastructure,” he said.

“We have a big problem, in my view, in terms of the fact that although we spend a lot on education, the level of return we are getting from that is not what it should be.

“At the same time, we are not making the level of investment that we should in technical education.”

Pinder added: “When we hear about need for more investment in infrastructure, people keep thinking about physical infrastructure — roads, airports, hospitals, etc.

“The future growth of this country, however, will really be affected by what we are getting by way of returns in terms of our investment in education.

“Our people must be educated and equipped with the necessary skills. We have to seriously look at whether all the money we have spent on education has put us in a better place in that regard.”