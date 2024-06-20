FOCOL marks launch of employee stock ownership program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 225 employees from the FOCOL group of companies have been welcomed as new shareholders, representing about 50 percent of the total staff complement.

“Today marks a truly significant milestone in the journey of FOCOL Holdings,” said Dexter Adderley, President and CEO of FOCOL Holdings.

“We are gathered here to announce and celebrate the launch of the FOCOL Employee Stock Ownership Program. I am delighted to announce that more than 225 employees across the FOCOL group of companies are now shareholders.”

Adderley continued, “This represents approximately 50% of the total staff complement of the group. Today, we are here to recognize and congratulate them all, as some of the newest shareholders of FOCOL. This brings our shareholder count to over 2,000. Your decision to participate in this offering not only strengthens our company but also underscores a deep commitment to our collective future of fueling growth for people.”

Clinton Rolle, Managing Director and General Manager of Sun Oil Limited, echoed these sentiments

“Our journey has always been about more than energy solutions. It’s about empowering Bahamians and Turks Islanders, fostering resilient communities and building an infrastructure that can support the ambitious growth we envision,” Rolle said.

“As Managing Director and General Manager, I see this commitment from our team as a cornerstone for our future initiatives. This is a testament to your belief in FOCOL as not just a place of work but as a force for good.”

Employee shareholder Jeridet Etienne, a Shell service champion, also provided remarks on his decision to invest.

“FOCOL has been a growing company and I decided to invest in my future. I hope that my future will be bright and I hope that my shares double in a few years.”

Adderley thanked the FOCOL Board of Directors for their visionary leadership and guidance.

“As we move forward, let us all, whether shareholders or not, take pride in knowing that our work contributes to a greater vision. One that promises not only economic returns but also a better quality of life for the people of The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands,” he concluded.