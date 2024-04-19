FOAM to host free legal clinic and job fair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Family Of All Murder Victims (FOAM) organization President Khandi Gibson will host a community legal clinic and job fair on May 11, 2024 on R.M. Bailey Park which is geared toward helping individuals looking to expunge minor infractions from their police records, free immigration and legal consultation, passport signing as well as other personal matters which may require the assistance of an attorney.

She has called for all residents who may have minor infractions on their police records or those who may be looking for gainful employment to attend the community outreach under the theme “Empowering You for the Future.”

Various local companies will participate in the event as job seekers for those in need of employment, she said.