FOAM Founder: Establish clear guidelines for death penalty

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In the wake of two shocking deaths, including the recent brutal killing of a 72-year-old grandmother, Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) founder Khandi Gibson is urging the government to establish clear criteria for when crimes warrant the death penalty.

Gibson, who protested outside the home of the late Vernencha Butler, emphasized that the country can no longer ignore the surge in heinous crimes, which she believes meet the threshold for capital punishment. She called on authorities to act swiftly, warning that inaction could drive frustrated citizens to seek justice on their own.

While acknowledging the Prime Minister’s position on the issue, Gibson declared that the time for debate is over, stating, “The violence is escalating, and so must our response.”

The protest follows the death of Butler, who was reportedly raped before her death, and 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose body was discovered earlier this week.

