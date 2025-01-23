FOAM breaks ground for new headquarters & shelter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Family of All Murder Victims (FOAM), established to provide families of murder victims with a supportive community of peers who understand their pain, broke ground for new housing and shelter facility, located west of Bacardi Road, which will also serve of FOAM’s headquarters.

The groundbreaking ceremony unfolded on Thursday morning.

Ann-Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip Davis, praised Khandi Gibson, FOAM Director for her unwavering dedication to supporting families impacted by violence.

In her keynote address at the FOAM Housing and Shelter groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Mrs. Davis highlighted the organization’s critical role in offering hope and compassion to those in need. She emphasized that FOAM’s work is not only honorable but necessary, noting that the housing project spearheaded by Gibson embodies the spirit of “Because We Care.”

Mrs. Davis spoke about the profound impact of FOAM’s efforts, which serve as a reminder of the compassion and commitment that drive individuals to support one another through the most difficult of times.

FOAM, led by community activist Gibson, also offers a platform for families affected by murder to create positive change within their communities.