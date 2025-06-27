Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

FNM Women’s Association applauds party’s female candidates in 2026 election slate

0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) Women’s Association has extended congratulations to all candidates ratified to run for public office under the party’s banner, while placing a spotlight on the women among them as symbols of progress toward gender equity in political leadership.

In a statement issued Friday, the association said it was “especially proud” to celebrate the nominations of five women: Dr. Jacqueline Penn Knowles, Philippa Kelly, Terrece Bootle, Arinthia Komolafe, and Deborah Moxey Rolle.

“These women embody the values of the Free National Movement,” said Laverne Bowe, President of the Women’s Association. “They have each demonstrated integrity, vision, and commitment to national service.”

According to the association, the inclusion of these candidates represents a significant step in empowering women to help shape national policy, represent their communities, and drive development in The Bahamas.

“The FNM Women’s Association remains steadfast in its mission to support women in politics and to foster an environment where capable, passionate, and principled women can continue to lead and make an impact,” Bowe said.

She encouraged Bahamians—particularly young women and girls—to be inspired by the candidates and see themselves as future national leaders.

“We offer our full support and best wishes to all nominated candidates as they embark on this important journey in service to the Bahamian people,” the statement concluded.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture