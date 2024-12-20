Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

FNM: ‘We are concerned about implications for Bahamians following NYC court ruling’

0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) Dr. Duane Sands said that the opposition is concerned about the implications for the Bahamas following the New York Supreme Court’s decision to uphold its ruling of a $1.6 billion settlement to be paid to previous Baha Mar resort owner Sarkis Izmirilian.

CCA asserted back in October, shortly after the ruling was handed down, that “the action we have taken to begin the appeal process is the first step towards correcting a ruling that misapplies basic principles of New York law, misconstrues core facts, and completely overlooks the consistently tireless construction work done by CCA Bahamas that ultimately completed the Baha Mar Resort.”

That Supreme Court ruling also placed the previous Progressive Liberal Party government under scrutiny, as it alleged that Izmirilian was ousted as the resort’s developer with the help of the Christie-led administration, thus making the path clear for CCA to pump money into the project.

The judge found that Izmirilian’s company, BML

Properties Ltd. proved by clear and convincing evidence that CCA’s multiple acts of fraud and breaches of an agreement to act in the best interest of

BML caused the project to miss the date for partial opening.

Polls

In your opinion, should the 'Way Forward' Valley Boys have been allowed to participate in the 'A' division?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

In your opinion, should the 'Way Forward' Valley Boys have been allowed to participate in the 'A' division?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture