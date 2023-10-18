FNM wants questions answered in Parliament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Micheal Pintard says the opposition has many questions that remain unanswered by government and he intends on raising them in the sitting of the House of Assembly (HOA) today.

Pintard said the House of Assembly was prorogued in August with a number of questions, which were presented by the FNM, unanswered.

Now that parliament has reconvened; Pintard told media ahead of today’s HOA sitting that he intends to hold government’s feet to the fire on a number of pressing matters.