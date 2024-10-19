FNM urges timely communication and preparedness for Hurricane Oscar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Free National Movement has issued a statement urging timely and transparent communication ahead of Hurricane Oscar which is threatening the southern Bahamas.

“The Southern Bahamas (Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, and Acklins) and the Turks & Caicos Islands are currently under a hurricane warning. The safety of Bahamians is paramount during hurricane season; however, there has been a lack of timely and transparent communication from the Disaster Risk Management Authority regarding Hurricane Oscar’s trajectory, potential impacts, and necessary safety precautions,” the FNM said in a statement.

The statement continued: “We urge the government to prioritize public safety by providing regular updates and clear guidance to all residents. As a community, it is crucial that we remain informed and prepared. We recommend that all Bahamians take necessary precautions, including securing property, stocking essential supplies, and staying tuned to local news and weather reports.We call on government officials to address this communication gap immediately and ensure that accurate information is disseminated promptly. Effective communication is essential for community resilience and safety in times of crisis.Our thoughts are with everyone who may be affected by Hurricane Oscar. It is our hope that local disaster committees have been sufficiently resourced.”