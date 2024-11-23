Watch ILTV Live
FNM urges movement on crime in country

Members of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) gathered in prayer outside the Ross Corner home of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler, who was tragically found dead early Saturday morning in what police suspect to be the aftermath of a brutal sexual assault.

The somber gathering, marked by calls for divine intervention, comes on the heels of another heart-wrenching tragedy: the death of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose body was discovered partially naked in bushes near her Faith Avenue home just days earlier.

FNM officials stressed that their assembly was not an act of political posturing but a genuine effort to address the nation’s grief and seek spiritual guidance during a time of escalating violence and despair.

Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright urged the government to take immediate and decisive action, emphasizing the need for justice for the victims and their families.

FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands agreed with Cartwright’s warning that doing nothing could lead to irreversible consequences for the nation. Dr. Sands insisted that it’s time to come out of this paralysis, or there will be nothing left for the country to salvage.

