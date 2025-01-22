FNM tells PLP, ‘stay out of our affairs, mind the rift within your own party’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard warned Prime Minister Philip Davis to keep a closer eye on alleged rifts within his own political party before pointing fingers and throwing “hot shots,” at the FNM.

Pintard’s comments came on the heels of the Prime Minister suggesting that division and unrest is running rampant within the FNM as former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who is also the current Member of Parliament for Killarney, has yet to receive a nod from Pintard to run on the FNM’s ticket in the next General Election.

Prime Minister Philip Davis’ comments were made during a Pinewood Constituency meeting held Tuesday evening.

Pintard said Davis should be more concerned about having to make public statements about an alleged rift within his own party which suggests that one of his own Cabinet ministers is eyeing the Deputy Leader’s seat.

Allegations of a potential rift within the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) emerged after a full-page paid political ad appeared in a local daily earlier this week. The ad featured the headline “JoBeth (Coleby-Davis) for Deputy,” with an image of the Minister of Energy and Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, overshadowing Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Davis subsequently issued a statement to voice his support for his current Deputy, a move which Pintard said a Prime Minister has never had to do within the history of Bahamian politics.

Political pundits suggested that the ad was placed in the local daily by the Opposition, but the FNM has categorically denied doing so. However, Pintard suggested on Wednesday that the paid political ad came from within the PLP.