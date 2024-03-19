FNM: Stop giving “sweetheart deals”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard has accused government of failing to undertake due process before granting a $25 million dollar contract to air freight management firm, JDL; he listed a number of major concerns on Tuesday afternoon regarding the deal.

“They give ‘sweetheart deals,’ to particular persons that they have targeted to empower, and it’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong,” Pintard asserted.

In addition to calling into question which laws allowed government to award JDL the multi-million dollar contract, Pintard also has questioned why the Davis administration failed to undertake competitive bidding, through a Request For Proposals (RFP), for the contract.

He further alleged that government failed to engage in dialogue with the Customs Department before awarding the contract; a move which he said has caused confusion with the government agency.

“Custom officers are among the group that have concern about that issue,” he alleged.

“Member of the public who are affected, companies that are affected, need to raise their voice; many of them who have spoken to us privately, they should raise their voice about what this government has done in terms of allocating this contract.”