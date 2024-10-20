Watch ILTV Live
FNM says involvement of Bahamian officials in Baha Mar scandal demands immediate investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Opposition says that it is “deeply concerned” by a New York Supreme Court ruling that awarded $1.6 billion to the Izmirlian family in their case against CCA, citing concerning allegations of involvement by officials from the former PLP administration.

The Opposition Free National Movement said in a statement: “In addition to the court ruling in favor of the Izmirlian family for the sum of $1.6 billion, the judgment referenced evidence of troubling allegations about the direct involvement and active support of officials in the then-PLP administration when Prime Minister Davis served as Deputy Leader. Beginning at section 143, the court judgment reveals that CCA paid over $2 million for undefined purposes to a company owned by the son of a senior government official who was deeply involved in the government’s engagement on the Baha Mar project. According to the court, CCA leveraged this commercial relationship to further its efforts to oust the Izmirlian family from Baha Mar.”

The statement continued: “This court document presents a compelling case for an immediate investigation by the Bahamian government into potential illegal payments made by foreign actors to Bahamian officials to influence government policy and decisions. Such allegations tarnish the reputation of The Bahamas as a credible and legitimate place to conduct business. Unfortunately, we have repeatedly witnessed from the Davis administration that its commitment to accountability and justice in public affairs stops short of examining themselves.”

