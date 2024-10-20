FNM says involvement of Bahamian officials in Baha Mar scandal demands immediate investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Opposition says that it is “deeply concerned” by a New York Supreme Court ruling that awarded $1.6 billion to the Izmirlian family in their case against CCA, citing concerning allegations of involvement by officials from the former PLP administration.
The statement continued: “This court document presents a compelling case for an immediate investigation by the Bahamian government into potential illegal payments made by foreign actors to Bahamian officials to influence government policy and decisions. Such allegations tarnish the reputation of The Bahamas as a credible and legitimate place to conduct business. Unfortunately, we have repeatedly witnessed from the Davis administration that its commitment to accountability and justice in public affairs stops short of examining themselves.”