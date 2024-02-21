FNM says govt is out of touch after PM’s mid-year budget presentation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leader of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard said the Prime Minister’s Mid Year Budget Presentation, made in the Lower Chamber Wednesday morning, was out of touch with the reality of economic struggles faced by everyday citizens.

The Prime Minister’s presentation covered government’s revenue intake, expenditure, deficit and new tax regimes to be implemented to increase revenue for the public purse.

Pintard, unimpressed with the overall budget update, said he has made numerous suggestions to assist government with its economic affairs and maintains that the Davis-Cooper administration’s current plan will not help them reach deficit targets.