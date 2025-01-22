FNM returns to parliament following suspension

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said, as the party’s Members of Parliament return to the House of Assembly (HOA) following a suspension handed down by HOA Speaker Patricia Deveaux, “doing the people’s work,” is the only agenda for the opposition.

Today marks the first Wednesday since Pintard, along with Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, Kwasi Thompson, Iram Lewis, and Adrian Gibson, were all able to return to the Lower Chamber after they were all suspended from two sittings of Parliament.

The suspension followed the December 4th disruption in the HOA when Cartwright snatched and threw the Speaker’s Mace out of the window of the Lower Chamber.

Ahead of the morning session in Parliament, Pintard reiterated that the Opposition will continue to inform the public about its grievances with the way government continues to operate, dispel “untruths,” told by the HOA Speaker and Prime Minister concerning the December 4th uproar and ensure that the FNM’s voice is not silenced.