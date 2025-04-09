Watch ILTV Live
FNM responded to recent court ruling in Izmirlian hotel saga

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM), Michael Pintard, in response to the recent decision by a U.S. court in favor of businessman Sarkis Izmirlian regarding the handling of the Baha Mar project, has strongly criticized the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government; he asserted that the PLP failed in the handling of the multi-billion-dollar resort development.

Pintard stressed that the fallout from the Baha Mar saga is not just a political issue, but one that directly impacts the Bahamian economy and tourism sector as well.

