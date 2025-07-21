FNM Reportedly Snubs Renward Wells for Bamboo Town, Sparking Internal Backlash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

Former Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells was reportedly denied a nomination by the Free National Movement, triggering sharp criticism from constituency chairman Monique Seymour.

Though no official announcement has been made, Eyewitness News understands the party instead selected attorney Heather Hunt as its candidate—a move Seymour says blindsided her and the entire executive team, who believed Wells would be ratified.

“It’s a sad day in the FNM,” Seymour said, accusing party leadership of being “vindictive and conniving” and suggesting Wells’ rejection stems from his public support for former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who has also been denied a nomination.

FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands declined to comment to Eyewitness News but told The Tribune: “There were no foregone conclusions with any aspiring candidate. There is no spite. There is no victimization.”

Seymour also rejected claims that she lacked executive support during a confidential meeting where she raised her objections.