FNM remains optimistic about sale of Grand Lucayan Hotel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard remains hopeful that real progress will soon be made regarding the long-delayed sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort. Speaking on the matter, Pintard noted that although there have been numerous false starts, he is encouraged by recent developments.

According to the Business section of Eyewitness News, U.S.-based developer Concord Wilshire (CW), a potential buyer of the resort, has reportedly received an extension on its purchase option, now set to expire on May 15.

Pintard emphasized the importance of finalizing the deal, stating that the successful sale of the Grand Lucayan is critical to reviving the economy of Grand Bahama. “This deal needs to come to fruition,” he said, “as it would provide a much-needed boost to the island’s economic activity.”

In 2022, an agreement with Electra America Hospitality Group, valued at $100 million, was announced for the sale of the Grand Lucayan but that deal fell through.

