FNM ‘Rebel Seven’ MP feels “vindicated” as party seeks new leadership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A former FNM MP suggested that the Minnis era is over and the party must embrace new leadership in order to move forward.

Hundreds of FNM delegates from across the country will gather on Saturday at Holy Trinity Activity Centre for the party’s first convention since December 2016 — a one-day convention to choose a new leader.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, former Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant said he has “no regrets” over the 2016 no-confidence vote in then Opposition Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

Minnis will not seek reelection after a significant loss at the September 18 general election.

Party insiders have said the election loss has deepened the long-time split in factions within the party, citing Minnis’ leadership as a key issue of contention.

In 2014, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner challenged Minnis for the leadership but lost.

During her second challenge for leadership in 2016 with former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands as her deputy, Butler-Turner dropped out of the race ahead of the vote.

Just a few months later, in December 2016, seven members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus advised the governor-general in a letter that they had lost confidence in Minnis as their leader.

The group, dubbed as the “Rebel Seven”, asked that he be replaced by then Long Island MP Butler-Turner.

The letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; and Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins.

“On December 2016, we were making the right decision,” Grant said.

“We were criticized by some but on the 16th of September 2021, The Bahamian people vindicated us and it’s indeed such a pleasure to be vindicated us and it’s indeed refreshing and a pleasure to be vindicated in such a strong way by the people of The Bahamas.”

He added that he hopes that the leadership race brings on a strong leader who is able to reunite the party which has been “badly divided over the past five years”.

“The leader, whoever it is, will be challenged with reuniting the party hopefully bringing back that person who has left so that the party can return to what it once was”.