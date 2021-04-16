FNM ratifies three more candidates, including two political newcomers

Mark Humes gets the chop

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) last night ratified three more candidates for the next general election, including former Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union President Nicole Martin.

Martin was given the nod for Nassau Village.

Drumeco Dexter Lauriston Archer, a political newcomer, has been given the nod for Fort Charlotte, replacing incumbent Mark Humes.

In a statement, the FNM said the nominations of Martin and Archer, an attorney by profession, will bring “fresh and valuable perspective to furthering the goals of the party”.

“Nicole Michelle Martin is a British Empire Medal award winner,” the FNM underscored.

“Her trailblazing efforts and contributions to the trade union movement have been a monumental step forward for workers.

“History was made when she became the first female president of the largest union in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas – the Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union.

“Drumeco Archer is a lawyer by trade, with a career including positions in both the private and public sectors.

“As an accomplished athlete, Drumeco found track and field to be the life changing catalyst that led him to his academic and professional careers,” read the statement.

“In giving back to the sport, he serves as president of The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA).

“He is a passionate advocate of land ownership, an opportunity he firmly believes fosters strong and independent communities.”

Humes won the Fort Charlotte seat with 2,153 votes or 54 percent compared to PLP candidate Alfred Sears, who received 1,616 votes or 41 percent.

In March, Humes said he will let the nomination process “run its full course”

At the time, forwarded messages made the rounds on social media asserting he would not be given another nod for Fort Charlotte on the FNM’s ticket.

The FNM also ratified the incumbent for Central and South Eleuthera Hank Johnson last night

Of Johnson, the party said the MP has a “proven record” of solving problems for his constituents.

Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson is an accomplished community leader offering 19 years of local government leadership and experience as Chairman for the Township of Palmetto Point and Chief Counselor in Eleuthera.

“Each has dedicated themselves to serving Bahamians and will bring unique perspectives and fresh ideas that will contribute towards building a better Bahamas for generations to come.”

The FNM said it is committed to moving The Bahamas forward with “real reforms, creating a more transparent, accountable and responsible government to improve the lives of all Bahamians; not just a chosen few”.