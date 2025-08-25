FNM raises concerns over Sandals Emerald Bay renovation in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Free National Movement (FNM) has raised concerns over the slow progress of Sandals Emerald Bay’s transformation into Beaches Exuma, warning that more than 425 Bahamians remain without work—200 of them native Exumians—nearly a year after the resort closed for renovations originally projected to last eight months.

“The impact has been severe. Local businesses that depend on Sandals visitors—taxi drivers, tour operators, and artisans—are struggling. Every missed paycheck drains money from the community and weakens Exuma’s economy,” the FNM said in a statement. “When the PLP stood with Sandals executives last year, they promised swift action, a $100 million investment, and the launch of Beaches Exuma, which was expected to employ over 850 people. None of those promises have materialised. The community is left in limbo as another tourism season slips away.”

Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, dismissed the FNM’s statement as “silly” and “not worthy of a response,” advising Eyewitness News to seek updates directly from Sandals. Eyewitness News reached out to Sandals but received no response up to the time of publication.

Beaches Resorts has announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion to expand its all-inclusive family vacation brand, with the goal of doubling its footprint within five years.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Beaches, unveiled the expansion at a global launch event in New York City on March 12. The growth strategy includes new resorts in Barbados, Exuma (The Bahamas), and Runaway Bay (Jamaica), along with a major addition to the existing Beaches Turks and Caicos property.

As part of the plan, Beaches Exuma will become the brand’s first property in The Bahamas. The company will convert the existing Sandals Emerald Bay into a Beaches resort. The transformation will reconfigure the property’s 249 rooms into a variety of accommodation types, including multi-bedroom villa suites. Planned amenities include 12 restaurants, a Kids Camp, splash park, spa, and access to the Greg Norman–designed 18-hole Emerald Bay Golf Course.