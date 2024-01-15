FNM questions the closure of PharmaChem

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters on Monday, posed a number of questions to the Davis-Cooper administration surrounding the sudden closure of PharmaChem Technologies on Grand Bahama.

PharmaChem Technologies closed its doors for business on January 12, 2024, just days after announcing to its employees via a Zoom call that the company would terminate operations in Grand Bahama.

The shutdown of the pharmaceutical company reportedly led to some 100 employees losing their jobs.

The Davis administration has asserted that it tried its best to prevent its closure; however, Pintard questions how far in advance government knew about the closure and what measures were taken to avoid it.