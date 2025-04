NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard voiced his opposition over the process of awarding government contracts in country, he questioned the fairness of the process and accused officials within the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of offering deals that are “far from equitable for Bahamians.”

Pintard pointed out that many Bahamian businesses have been excluded from key contracts, despite their readiness to contribute to the country’s development.